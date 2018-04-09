anniversary tour
- MusicThe Game Left With "Chills" After Lil Wayne Freestyles At Fugees ConcertLil Wayne impressed The Game with his recent freestyle during the Fugees' L.A. concert.By Cole Blake
- MusicFugees Surprise Fans With Reunion At Lauryn Hill's Global Citizen PerformanceLauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPras Reveals He Only Learned Of Fugees Reunion Last WeekWyclef Jean and Pras will join Lauryn Hill in celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentHow 50 Cent's "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" Defined An Era Of Hip Hop50 Cent's debut album was a monumental moment in history. Here is how Get Rich Or Die Trying defined an era of hip hop.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTLC Announces "CrazySexyCool" Anniversary Tour With Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyT-Boz and Chilli will embark on an 18-date tour across America in honor of TLC's classic album "CrazySexyCool," and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be their main supporting act.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLauryn Hill Confirms South African Date With Nas To Reassure "Doubtful" FansSome were worried the artist may have canceled the show.By Zaynab
- MusicLauryn Hill Stuns London Audience, Arrives On Time & Delivers The Goods Old SchoolMs. Hill is back on.By Zaynab
- MusicJermaine Dupri Announces So So Def Anniversay Tour Featuring Bow Wow, Xscape, Da Brat & MoreThe label celebrates its 25th anniversary with a tour and a compilation album.By Zaynab
- MusicDave Chappelle Joining Lauryn Hill's Anniversary TourThe comedian will appear during the tour's newly added Los Angeles show on September 18th.By Zaynab
- MusicLauryn Hill Announces 20th Anniversary Tour For "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill"Lauryn Hill will be performing her celebrated solo album in a city near you.By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Announces "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" Anniversary European Tour50 Cent's UK fans can officially catch a classic album live in the flesh. By Mitch Findlay