Turk Hit With $12 Million Lawsuit For Allegedly Sabotaging Cash Money Tour

Turk recently exchanged some disses with Birdman over the Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz, adding to long-standing label tension among the two, the Hot Boys, and other Cash Money affiliates. Now, this developed into a full-on legal battle, according to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watins.

Promotion and touring agency Dope Shows, Inc. reportedly sued the Hot Boy for $12 million in federal court for allegedly sabotaging the Cash Money Millionaires 30th anniversary tour. Turk previously sued promoters and agents for allegedly unlawfully booting him from the trek after promising him more money than they were willing to pay him at the end of the day.

However, Dope Shows' New York complaint on Wednesday (October 29) accused him and his YNT Empire company of breaching his contract and sabotaging the tour via his lawsuit, defamation, and threats to folks such as fellow Hot Boy B.G.. In addition, they also accused the New Orleans rapper of leaking confidential financial information, lying about them not being able to pay artists, and almost wrecking the trek.

"Desperate to revive his flagging rap career, Turk is attempting to sabotage the Tour through childish and petulant antics that he hopes will regain the public’s attention," Jeffrey M. Movit reportedly wrote, legally representing Dope Shows. "Turk’s publicity stunts are an abject failure, as they have done nothing to advance his career. Rather, through his malicious and misguided actions, Turk has created nothing more than massive legal liability for himself in this lawsuit."

Turk Hot Boys Beef

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 5: (L-R) Turk, BG, Lil Wayne, and Juvenile of the Hot Boys perform onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 5, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

As for why this dispute occurred, the promoters claim it was due to Turk's issues with B.G. causing security risk and concerns from the latter's probation officer. At the end of the day, they chose to prioritize B.G.'s star power over Turk's. Dope Shows also accused him of making false statements about their financial status in his Florida lawsuit over alleged violations of a New York forum clause. They want $7 million for defamation damages, $5 million for breach of contract, and coverage of legal fees. The tour began in July of this year to much drama.