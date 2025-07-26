Turk, B.G., Lil Wayne, and Juveline – the Hot Boys – have fortunately experienced various recent reunions, and so has the larger Cash Money family with Birdman, Mannie Fresh and more. But it seems like there's some trouble brewing, as Turk was allegedly booted from a reunion tour's upcoming dates.

As caught by Traps N Trunks on Twitter, he and his wife and manager Erica "Emani" Virgil took to YouTube with a video explaining the situation. "The same day, after I refused to take less money than what the agency and promoters of the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour owed me, Instead of saying they didn’t have enough money to pay me, I received a last-minute termination notice saying I was a 'security risk,'" the rapper claimed in the YouTube video's caption.

Apparently, Turk's beef with B.G. might have something to do with this. But that's just unconfirmed speculation. As such, take this information with a grain of salt, as the Cash Money camp hasn't responded to this allegation at press time. We will see if more information illuminates this internal conflict.

Turk Cash Money

For those unaware, the real reason why Turk and B.G. started beefing remains pretty unclear as of writing this article. Nevertheless, the more "official" explanation is that the latter was mad at the former's no-show for a reunion concert. "Business issues" allegedly emerged at the heart of this issue, but things remain quite vague.

We will see whether or not this causes more beef for the Hot Boys' reunions or if this is just a big misunderstanding. Either way, it looks like Turk will not be a part of the upcoming Cash Money performances. Maybe everyone will be able to work a solid deal out now that he and his wife spoke out about the issue.