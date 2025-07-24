Steph Curry Admits He's Tired Of "Not Like Us" Due To Drake Friendship

Steph Curry's comments come as LeBron James has been vocal about his support of Kendrick Lamar throughout the beef.

Steph Curry discussed his friendship with Drake during a new interview with Complex and reflected on the viral video of him complaining about "Not Like Us" after a game with USA Basketball, last summer. The topic began with Curry discussing how his relationship with Drake started.

"We go way back though and it's actually kind of a family thing too. One of Ayesha's cousins is from Toronto and the whole deal. So, we're all in the same boat," he revealed.

From there, he discussed the viral clip, admitting his frustration was due to the song being overplayed, but also his friendship with Drake. "Oh, it was both," he said. "Everywhere we went, it was all I heard. And, the fact that they know who I was with. You can't do nothing about what the DJ's playing. But I was like, I got sick of it at a certain point. It's funny the cameras caught me because that was from the soul.

Drake & LeBron James Beef

As for the aforementioned video, it showed Curry remarking, “Damn with this song. It’s not the only song in America,” as the DJ played "Not Like Us." His teammate, LeBron James, defended the move, responding, "I love it."

In the comments section of Complex sharing the new interview on Instagram, many fans brought up Drake's ongoing feud with LeBron James. "Take notes LeBron," one user wrote. Another added: "Steph’s loyal unlike LeBron."

Drake has been upset with LeBron James over his support of Kendrick Lamar since his feud with the rapper kicked off, last year. On his latest single, "What Did I Miss?." he raps: "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'" He previously targeted him on the song, "Fighting Irish Freestyle," as well. The title of the track appeared to be a reference to James' high school team, St. Vincent-St. Mary.

