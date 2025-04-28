Drake Fans Drag Steph Curry Into Kendrick Lamar Feud After He Hides Gatorade Bottles

Drake fans have been sharing a video of Steph Curry on X (formerly Twitter) in which he hides Gatorade bottles during a recent press conference. In doing so, fans suggested he was taking Drake's side in his beef with Kendrick Lamar. The "Not Like Us" rapper lent his voice to the sports drink for a new commercial that's been airing during the NBA playoffs.

“Lmao OVOSteph put away the Gatorades before his presser began,” one user wrote while sharing the clip. Another fan quipped: “Drake's corniness is rubbing off on everyone around him.”

Other fans shot down the idea of Curry dissing Gatorade having anything to do with Drake. “Dummy, he didn’t do it for Drake, lol. He did it because he doesn’t have a deal or endorsement with them," one user wrote. "Nobody is promoting them for free. Y’all truly need to come up and learn the game. Life is more than a rap battle and Stake gambling.”

Steph Curry isn't the only athlete who has removed Gatorade bottles from their press conference in recent days, either. Other fans on social media noted that Kawhi Leonard did the same. “Take those Gatorades down… kids don’t need to be drinking that," he remarked in a viral video of him doing so.

Steph Curry's New Sports Drink

As for Steph Curry's aforementioned sports drink, he teamed up with former first lady Michelle Obama to release a healthier option for athletes called "Plezi." In a statement at the time of its announcement, earlier this year, Curry said: “We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better."