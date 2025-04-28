Drake Fans Drag Steph Curry Into Kendrick Lamar Feud After He Hides Gatorade Bottles

BY Cole Blake 4.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Steph Curry became the first active athlete to win the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament since the NFL's Al Del Greco in 2000. © Jim Krajewski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The drama comes after Steph Curry recently released his own sports drink in partnership with Michelle Obama.

Drake fans have been sharing a video of Steph Curry on X (formerly Twitter) in which he hides Gatorade bottles during a recent press conference. In doing so, fans suggested he was taking Drake's side in his beef with Kendrick Lamar. The "Not Like Us" rapper lent his voice to the sports drink for a new commercial that's been airing during the NBA playoffs.

“Lmao OVOSteph put away the Gatorades before his presser began,” one user wrote while sharing the clip. Another fan quipped: “Drake's corniness is rubbing off on everyone around him.”

Other fans shot down the idea of Curry dissing Gatorade having anything to do with Drake. “Dummy, he didn’t do it for Drake, lol. He did it because he doesn’t have a deal or endorsement with them," one user wrote. "Nobody is promoting them for free. Y’all truly need to come up and learn the game. Life is more than a rap battle and Stake gambling.”

Steph Curry isn't the only athlete who has removed Gatorade bottles from their press conference in recent days, either. Other fans on social media noted that Kawhi Leonard did the same. “Take those Gatorades down… kids don’t need to be drinking that," he remarked in a viral video of him doing so.

Read More: Digital Nas Raises Eyebrows By Claiming Kanye West & Drake Have A Joint Album On The Way

Steph Curry's New Sports Drink

As for Steph Curry's aforementioned sports drink, he teamed up with former first lady Michelle Obama to release a healthier option for athletes called "Plezi." In a statement at the time of its announcement, earlier this year, Curry said: “We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better."

Curry's press conference comes as the Golden State Warriors will take on the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night. The Warriors currently lead 3-1.

Read More: Young Thug Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Using “Not Like Us” Name-Drop To Diss Drake

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Daps Up Steph Curry Courtside Amidst LeBron James Drama 4.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K