Young Thug Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Using “Not Like Us” Name-Drop To Diss Drake

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug was behind bars when Kendrick Lamar unleashed his hit diss track "Not Like Us" amid his feud with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar name-dropped several notable Atlanta rappers while going after Drake on his hit diss track "Not Like Us," including Young Thug.

"You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance/Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge," he rhymes in the Grammy-winning song. "You called Future when you didn't see the club/Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up/21 gave you false street cred/Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head/Quavo said you can be from Northside/2 Chainz say you good, but he lied/You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/No, you not a colleague, you a f*ckin' colonizer."

Young Thug was behind bars on RICO charges when the song was released. This meant fans were unable to hear directly from the source how he felt about the shout-out. Now, however, he's officially shared his take. During a recent interview with Zach Baron for GQ, he confirmed that while Kendrick used his name in an attempt to diss Drizzy, he's a supporter of the Toronto rapper.

Young Thug & Drake

"Yeah, [Kendrick] just spoke on people's name in Atlanta," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Complex. "I don't know what that was about. I'm a Drake fan."

Young Thug and Drake have supported one another publicly various times in recent months. The latter even dropped a song called "Brian Steel" on his album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Steel is the attorney who represented Young Thug throughout his RICO trial. Ultimately, he was largely responsible for his long-awaited return home.

Drake also teamed up with Adin Ross in December for a DRIZZMAS livestream. At the time, he took the opportunity to welcome Young Thug home, and to share that he's looking forward to hearing his new music. "I can't wait for new Young Thug music," he said. "Welcome home, Thug." Fortunately for Drizzy, Young Thug has a new album called Uy Scuti dropping next month.

