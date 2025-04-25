Young Thug Addresses Questions About His Relationship With Gunna

Young Thug Addresses Gunna Questions Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 13: Young Thug, Gunna and Turbo attend 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Some social media users suspect that Young Thug dissed Gunna on his new song with Future, "Money On Money."

Young Thug and Gunna go way back, but in recent years, their relationship has been called into question. In December of 2022, the latter accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, leading many former fans and peers to accuse him of "snitching." Young Thug stayed behind bars until last October, when he also took a plea deal. As part of the agreement, he can't communicate with any YSL affiliates. This excludes his brother and Gunna, however, with whom he was granted permission to work in the future.

Of course, this resulted in a fair bit of confusion, but it doesn't look like Young Thug plans to set the record straight any time soon. During a recent intervew with GQ, he was asked where he and the "fukumean" rapper stand. "I know everybody wondering that," he responded, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. "I don’t know."

Obviously, his answer still leaves fans in the dark. It is speculated that he shaded Gunna on his new track "Money On Money" with Future, however, indicating that hard feelings could very well exist.

Are Young Thug & Gunna Friends?

"These f**k n***as telling for nothing and I got to be the one calling them friend," he raps. Young Thug's latest vague comment about his rumored feud with Gunna comes just a few days after social media users noticed that YSL deleted any mention of him from their social media accounts. This prompted a great deal of speculation among fans, which DJ Akademiks later discussed on stream.

"Thug still hates him," he alleged. "I'm telling y'all what's happening in the board meeting, what's happening behind the scenes. [...] When Gunna was coming home, the whole thing was that Thug hates him."

Akademiks continued, alleging that Young Thug sent several of his peers voice messages dissing Gunna, and wanted him off of his label for good. "It ain't up to us on why he hate him," he added. "Now, when Gunna got out – you got to remember, Thug is running this label from behind jail. Thug wanted this n***a off the f***ing label."

