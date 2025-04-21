DJ Akademiks Alleges Young Thug Is Trying To Remove Gunna From YSL

Apr 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper and singer Gunna attends a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This follows YSL's Instagram page scrubbing all references to Gunna recently, another suggestion of a nasty Young Thug beef.

Young Thug's YSL recently scrubbed their Instagram account of any Gunna reference. In response to this latest beef development, DJ Akademiks claimed on his livestream that this rift has been in place this whole time. What was once just fan speculation is now allegedly a reality.

"Thug still hates him," DJ Akademiks claimed about Young Thug and Gunna's relationship. "I'm telling y'all what's happening in the board meeting, what's happening behind the scenes. [...] When Gunna was coming home, the whole thing was that Thug hates him."

Then, Ak claimed Thugger sent voice messages dissing his former YSL protégé to various Atlanta rappers. Not only that, but it was allegedly from a jail phone. This was allegedly to secure these MCs as features on his next album, but the guest slots didn't materialize.

"It ain't up to us on why he hate him," Akademiks continued. "Now, when Gunna got out – you got to remember, Thug is running this label from behind jail. Thug wanted this n***a off the f***ing label. There's a lot of paperwork there. And also, you got to realize YSL is under 300 that's now under Warner. They're not going to release somebody from their contract 'cause they snitched. They're going to say, 'We're going to make money off the snitch.'"

The media personality claimed Gunna's contract might move to another label. However, DJ Akademiks claimed the higher-ups will still try to make money off of him, even if he leaves their label. Basically, Thug and YSL would still get profits from Wunna's releases under a different banner.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Also, Ak remarked on how the Drip Season MC was still showing love to his mentor. This was despite Thug's alleged bad-mouthing of Gunna with other artists. However, he characterized this praise as just a public relations strategy that didn't mitigate other label issues.

For example, Thugger allegedly wanted to drop his BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album the same day as Wunna's a Gift & a Curse. In general, DJ Akademiks claims YSL wants to optically remove Gunna, but won't do so without securing their profits off of his music.

Most importantly, Ak clarified he's still missing official confirmation on many of these matters. The social media scrub, for example, is just a suggestive move and not a full-on reveal.

