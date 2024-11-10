Gunna's Brother Scathingly Reacts To Young Thug Shade

Things just got way more complicated.

Young Thug caused quite a stir when he left prison on a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, but not solely for the reasons you might expect. Of course, people wonder when he will pop out publicly again and whether or not there's new music from him coming soon. But Thugger also shocked rap fans – or seemingly confirmed their fears – by allegedly shading Gunna in a tweet-and-delete. "Stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," he wrote in the since-deleted post, which many assumed was a hack. For those unaware, fans assumed tension thanks to previous messages from the Atlanta MC about his protégé, and the fact that Wunna took a plea deal in the YSL trial.

Well, it seems like no matter what caused this tweet, Gunna took it negatively. An IG account reportedly belonging to his brother commented under an Instagram post covering the Young Thug tweet-and-delete, and had this to say: "Trust and believe the feeling is mutual [blue P emoji]," he shared. The College Park rapper previously advocated for Thug in public, with Thug's father Jeffrey Williams Sr. even defending him amid snitching claims. This is one of the many factors that have fans scratching their heads, as there are a lot of mixed signals.

Gunna's Brother Shades Young Thug

Another mixed signal is how Young Thug and his lawyer Brian Steel actually asked for him to be able to continue to work with Gunna as part of his probation conditions. If you didn't hear, the restrictions barred contact with YSL affiliates, but these two are contractually bound to the same label. With all this in mind, it seems like this unexplained message fell on combative ears regardless of its intent, context, or whether or not Thugger was even the one to tweet it out.