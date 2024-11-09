Young Thug's Merciless Tweet And Delete About Gunna Elicits A Myriad Of Reactions On Social Media

DJ Akademiks doubling down and Kai Cenat's disbelief are just few emotions being displayed on the internet right now.

Young Thug and Gunna are stirring up quite the frenzy on social media (Twitter to be specific) right now. This is all thanks to a tweet and delete from the YSL leader that quickly caught many fans' attention. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," Thugger wrote. It's a very shocking revelation, as there was a valid belief that both Atlanta rappers were on good terms. Following his release from trial hell at the end of October, he was ordered to not have any communication with any YSL members. However, Thug's brother and Gunna are omitted from that stipulation.

In turn, that also means that they can put out new music together. However, that seems to be out of the realm of possibility. We have some optimism here, as this situation could be the victim of hacking. Given how much noise was around this trial and all of the snitching allegations, someone could be trying to get their 15 minutes. But until Thug speaks out, the internet is going to assume otherwise. That's what everyone is doing right now and in a variety of ways.

Did Young Thug Get Hacked Or Did He Mean To Diss Gunna?

DJ Akademiks was one of the main pundits in firm belief that Thug and Gunna were at odds, claiming that the former was spreading the news to other MCs that the latter is a rat. He doubled down following the tweet, which you can see above. Kai Cenat also caught wind of this, and his reaction is both hilarious and probably accurate for some. Others are taking the time to crack the best joke, using memes to bolster them. There are also some saying that Thug is making a mistake by choosing Lil Baby over his YSL brother and taking Gunna's side in the process. Overall, these next 24 hours could be very telling.

Fans Joke About The Two Rappers Alleged Beef