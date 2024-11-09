Young Thug's Merciless Tweet And Delete About Gunna Elicits A Myriad Of Reactions On Social Media

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
young thug gunna
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks doubling down and Kai Cenat's disbelief are just few emotions being displayed on the internet right now.

Young Thug and Gunna are stirring up quite the frenzy on social media (Twitter to be specific) right now. This is all thanks to a tweet and delete from the YSL leader that quickly caught many fans' attention. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," Thugger wrote. It's a very shocking revelation, as there was a valid belief that both Atlanta rappers were on good terms. Following his release from trial hell at the end of October, he was ordered to not have any communication with any YSL members. However, Thug's brother and Gunna are omitted from that stipulation.

In turn, that also means that they can put out new music together. However, that seems to be out of the realm of possibility. We have some optimism here, as this situation could be the victim of hacking. Given how much noise was around this trial and all of the snitching allegations, someone could be trying to get their 15 minutes. But until Thug speaks out, the internet is going to assume otherwise. That's what everyone is doing right now and in a variety of ways.

Read More: The Weeknd Pays Tribute To "Trailblazer" & Prolific Actor Tony Todd

Did Young Thug Get Hacked Or Did He Mean To Diss Gunna?

DJ Akademiks was one of the main pundits in firm belief that Thug and Gunna were at odds, claiming that the former was spreading the news to other MCs that the latter is a rat. He doubled down following the tweet, which you can see above. Kai Cenat also caught wind of this, and his reaction is both hilarious and probably accurate for some. Others are taking the time to crack the best joke, using memes to bolster them. There are also some saying that Thug is making a mistake by choosing Lil Baby over his YSL brother and taking Gunna's side in the process. Overall, these next 24 hours could be very telling.

Fans Joke About The Two Rappers Alleged Beef

What are your thoughts on Young Thug's supposed tweet and delete about Gunna? What reaction do you relate to the most and why? If this is real, do you think these two will ever work together again? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Thug and Gunna. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Claps Back At Plies Copyright Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...