DJ Akademiks Doubles Down On Young Thug & Gunna Beef Theory After Thug's Tweet

"I been told y'all."

Young Thug and Gunna are apparently beefing for real, as the former's tweeted and deleted shade towards the latter elicited a lot of reactions on social media. However, the foundation for this feud still remains a pretty speculative one thanks to a lot of mixed signals and a lack of clarity over whether or not someone hacked Thugger or if this was really his intention. Still, this offered vindication for many fans and media outlets who supported this notion, including DJ Akademiks. He took to Twitter on Saturday (November 9) to offer some lengthy messages on this matter, doubling down on the previous theories and allegations that he provided to social media.

"I been told yall.." DJ Akademiks wrote on the platform about the Young Thug and Gunna situation, referring to his previous theories. "Thug told durk baby and a few other rappers that Gunna was no good while [in prison]. Meaning it aint no way he can come back out and justify rockin wit gunna when he told n***as not to rock wit gunna [while in prison]."

DJ Akademiks Firmly Believes In Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks alleged that Young Thug wanted to drop his BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album last year on the same day as Gunna's a Gift & a Curse. Also, he claimed that Thug wanted to have Lil Durk and Lil Baby (two seemingly anti-Wunna MCs) as features and even told them about this plan. In addition, Ak posited that the "Jonesboro" spitter will claim that this was all the result of a hack, but that the signs are there concerning his aversion to the "fukumean" creative. As for why Thug requested to maintain his contractual relationship with the College Park native as part of his probation negotiations, the media personality theorized that this was because he's still in unfulfilled contracts with Gunna that could give him an excuse to leave the label if he wasn't able to stay in contact.

