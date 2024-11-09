Young Thug's Father Blasts Fake Love From Other Rappers After Son's Release From Prison

The Sesh Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Jeffrey Williams Sr. attends "The Sesh" on April 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Jeffery Williams Sr. is not happy at all.

Jeffery Williams Sr., the father of Young Thug, has a lot to say about his son's recent release from jail following two years of incarceration over the YSL RICO case. Readers may remember that he previoulsy blasted one of the probation conditions that Thugger received, namely his ban from the metro Atlanta area without proper permission. However, Williams Sr. also has issues with how the hip-hop world responded to the Atlanta rapper's freedom. During a recent podcast appearance, he called out rappers who tried to link with Thug after his prison release but didn't do what they could've done in his eyes while he was actually in prison.

"We got all these rappers and everybody trying to find Young Thug," Jeffery Williams Sr. expressed. "They want to talk to Young Thug, they want to this, that, and the other. Where your a** been for 29 months? Why y'all a** ain't been out there protesting for his constitutional rights being violated? Y'all are the ones considered to be the influencers. Ain't influencing s**t. Where y'all been? Y'all been quiet for 29 months. But now everybody want to be seen. Everybody want to try to get a chance to talk to him, this, that, and the third. For what? Let's make it make sense."

Young Thug's Father Speaks Out

In addition, Young Thug's father posited that people are clout-chasing with their current support of him when they could've been much clearer in their efforts from the jump. He also brought up the other people involved in the YSL RICO case and how they needed support as well, specifically mentioning Atlanta artists. Jeffery Williams Sr. also suggested that his son would do this for these peers, but that they aren't returning the favor.

Finally, Jeffery Williams Sr. specifically called out T.I. for allegedly not manifesting an event in support of Young Thug that Williams Sr. asked for. As such, he expressed surprise at how Tip and Thug linked up shortly after his release from prison. Overall, this was a plea to keep things real and genuine. But since the Slime Season 3 artist hasn't spoken out about this, it's hard to make a true judgement call.

