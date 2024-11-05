Young Thug Links With TI To Confirm He's "Back" In First Video Since Prison Release

The first video of Young Thug since getting out of jail is here.

Young Thug linked up with T.I. shortly after his release from prison, over the weekend. Together the two filmed a short video celebrating Thug's freedom, which marks the first time fans have seen him since getting out. “Back," Thug said in the clip. "No cap in my rap. The right way.”

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans celebrated in the comments section. "N***a kept his arms crossed to stop from throwing up any thing that could be taken as a gang sign," one user joked. Another wrote: "TI had his run with the Feds too at some point. It’s only right to link with the OGs help get you on the right track." Others pointed out that T.I.'s son, Domani, is in the background of the video.

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards

The meet-up also has fans theorizing that T.I. will be coming out of retirement to work with Thug on new music. He previously claimed to be done with performing while appearing on 96.1 The Beat’s afternoon show Rari at 2. “I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he said, last month. “I don’t want to do it anymore. … I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

Check out the clip of T.I. and Young Thug on Instagram below. In addition to T.I., there have also been rumors that he is planning a collaboration with Lil Baby. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.

