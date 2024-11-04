Lil Baby Previews New Music After Young Thug Teased Comeback Collab

Might we hear a Thugger verse on this previewed track?

Lil Baby is working on a new album, and though it's been a long time coming, fans recently got a couple of reasons to re-energize their excitement. For example, he previewed new music during a performance at the Don't Fall In Love festival in San Bernardino, California on Saturday (November 2). The "Options" rapper's new track will apparently appear on his next project, and it's a slow trap banger with a fast flow switch-up and shimmering chimes. It's not the most unique sound in the world, but it's great to hear him in this mode. Of course, fans will wait until the new album to make a judgement call, but regardless of whether you're liking it or not, there's another new music hint that will demand your attention.

Following his release from jail, Young Thug tweeted the following at Lil Baby on Sunday morning (November 3): "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter." Baby responded with a heartfelt message. "I missed you mf !!" he shared via an Instagram Story post. "Welcome home my brudda! Thank god you able to get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack! #whateverwhamsaygoes."

Read More: Jack Doherty Reportedly Blew A Bag On A Very Brief Lil Baby Performance For His Birthday

Lil Baby Performs New Song

As such, it seems like Young Thug and Lil Baby will team up for a collab soon, and fans can't wait to hear the former back in the booth after such a long time without truly new music. Sure, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS last year was great, but that was more of a vault collection and not wholly new material. Also, fans are particularly interested due to a viral theory that Thugger shaded Gunna with this tweet. Baby's been allegedly throwing shots at the YSL MC for allegedly "snitching" with his plea deal almost two years ago, and he's allegedly responded in kind. But considering that Thug requested to maintain his working relationship with Wunna while negotiating his probation conditions, these mixed signals are in dire need of clarification.