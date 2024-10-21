Lil Baby's Music Video Shooting Leads To Massive Lawsuit

Lil Baby was not named in the lawsuit.

Kevin Mares, who was shot during one of Lil Baby's music video shoots back in May is taking legal action over the incident for several alleged damages including pain and suffering, lost earnings, and a diminished ability to work. While he didn't name the rapper in his new lawsuit, he mentioned his management company, Quality Control Music, LLC, as well as the production company behind the shoot, Shotclock, LLC. He alleges the two parties failed to provide proper security at the event.

Additionally, Mares named Cannon Executive Protection Agency, LLC, and Tactical Elite Protection Services, LLC, the two security companies hired for the event. He alleges they subcontracted unapproved and inadequately trained personnel. Altogether, he argues the parties, “negligently failed to exercise reasonable care in the performance, training, and staffing of the specific security services required for an international recording artist production," as caught by AllHipHop.

His attorney, Peter A. Law, argued: “Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed in the surrounding area." Mares, who was struck in the neck during the shooting, is seeking $680,000 for his “severe and permanent injuries.” He did not name Lil Baby specifically in the lawsuit.

