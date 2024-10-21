Lil Baby's Music Video Shooting Leads To Massive Lawsuit

2022 Something In The Water Music Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Lil Baby performs at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue on June 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Lil Baby was not named in the lawsuit.

Kevin Mares, who was shot during one of Lil Baby's music video shoots back in May is taking legal action over the incident for several alleged damages including pain and suffering, lost earnings, and a diminished ability to work. While he didn't name the rapper in his new lawsuit, he mentioned his management company, Quality Control Music, LLC, as well as the production company behind the shoot, Shotclock, LLC. He alleges the two parties failed to provide proper security at the event.

Additionally, Mares named Cannon Executive Protection Agency, LLC, and Tactical Elite Protection Services, LLC, the two security companies hired for the event. He alleges they subcontracted unapproved and inadequately trained personnel. Altogether, he argues the parties, “negligently failed to exercise reasonable care in the performance, training, and staffing of the specific security services required for an international recording artist production," as caught by AllHipHop.

Lil Baby Performs During Governors Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Lil Baby performs during Governors. Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

His attorney, Peter A. Law, argued: “Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed in the surrounding area." Mares, who was struck in the neck during the shooting, is seeking $680,000 for his “severe and permanent injuries.” He did not name Lil Baby specifically in the lawsuit.

Several People Shot On Set Of Lil Baby's Music Video

While he isn't a defendant in the lawsuit, Baby has faced legal trouble of his own in recent months. During a trip to Las Vegas back in August, authorities arrested him on an illegal firearm possession charge. The Nevada Public Department of Safety does not honor permits from Georgia, where his attorney said Baby is allowed to carry. He ended up posting a cash bond at an initial court hearing shortly afterward. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Baby on HotNewHipHop.

...