Three Men Shot During The Production Of A Lil Baby Music Video

The production of a Lil Baby music video came to a screeching halt on May 14. According to Fox 5, a shooting broke out at the Atlanta location where the video was being filmed. Three men were shot and injured as a result. Police claim that the men were not directly involved in the music video, but may have been involved in an extracurricular capacity. "There may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production," noted Major Ralph Woolfolk.

The shooting took place near a commercial strip on Verbena Street. It's estimated that shots rang out at 4:50 PM on Tuesday evening, at which point two victims were visibly struck. The first was a 24-year-old man who was shot in the arm, and the second was a 27-year-old man who was shot in the back. Police later discovered a third victim, a 23-year-old-man, who was shot in the neck. They did not immediately see him on the scene because the man drove himself to the hospital first. All three victims are currently listed as "alert, conscious, and breathing."

Lil Baby Was Not Harmed In The Shooting

Police were initially hesitant to confirm the identity of the rapper who was shooting the music video, but it was quickly determined that it was indeed Lil Baby. The rapper was spotted near the set shortly before the shooting broke out. He was also captured on the Instagram Story of a local woman. The Shade Room confirmed that Lil Baby was unharmed. A spokesperson for the "Yes Indeed" hitmaker stated that neither Lil Baby nor his production team were involved in the shooting. More details to come.

This is not the first time Lil Baby has been indirectly tied to a shooting. A man named Kevin Young was arrested for firing a gun during the rapper's 2023 concert in Memphis. The incident led to the concert being cut short, and Lil Baby was rushed off stage by his security team. Only one person was wounded as a result of Young's actions, but he was subsequently treated at a nearby hospital.

