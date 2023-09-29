Lil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Arrested

At the beginning of this month, one of Lil Baby's shows ended in chaos after someone opened fire in the crowd. The shooting took place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, and one attendee was injured. Unfortunately, this also led the show to come to a rapid close, and the entire stadium was evacuated. The fan who was shot was reported to be in critical condition after the incident. Luckily, the injured fan has been doing better since. He took to social media in the days following, giving eager supporters an update on his health. “Pray for the opps 10x harder," he told viewers.

Lil Baby later assured his Memphis fans that he would be issuing refunds since they didn't get a full set. “Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis," he wrote. "Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.” Footage from the evening started to circulate immediately after the shooting, revealing the frenzy that unfolded as countless fans rushed to leave the stadium. Authorities are now one step closer to justice in what was obviously a very frightening situation, as it's been reported that the alleged gunman is now in custody.

Kevin Young Allegedly Opened Fire At Lil Baby Concert

According to ABC, 22-year-old Kevin Young was arrested yesterday (September 27), on various charges related to the incident. His charges include reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a weapon, and more. Police also found ammunition and drugs at the residence in Memphis where Young was arrested. He's facing drug charges related to those findings as well.

Authorities have yet to reveal how Young managed to sneak a gun into the venue. The outlet reports that since the incident, FedEx Forum only allows guests to bring in clear bags. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Baby.

