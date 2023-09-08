Victim Of Lil Baby Concert Shooting Shares Update

Last night, a Lil Baby show ended abruptly in chaotic fashion. The rapper was performing in Memphis at the FedEx Forum when about 30 minutes into his set, a shooting took place. The shots were fired surprisingly close to the stage and resulted in one man being evacuated and taken to the hospital. Whoever did the shooting doesn't appear to have been caught yet and their identity is currently unknown. Now less than a day after the event took place, the victim of the shooting is speaking publicly with a new video recorded from his hospital bed.

"The guy who got shot at lil baby show posts message from hospital bed. He want y’all to kno he would never let a f**k n***a take him out and he want blogs to stop posting him. Our prayers are with this individual for a speedy recovery," reads the caption of DJ Akademiks repost of the video. As you'd expect, fans had a variety of reactions in the comments. Many made jokes about the fact that Akademiks posted the video despite the man's request for blogs to stop talking about him. Others pointed out the hardened attitude and posturing he deploys in the clip despite his circumstances. Check out the full video he shared below.

Lil Baby Show Shooting Victim Speaks Out

Last month, Lil Baby was part of a major hip-hop collaboration. He teamed up with Future and Lil Uzi Vert on the DJ Khaled song "Supposed To Be Loved." The track is serving as the lead single for Khaled's upcoming new album TIL NEXT TIME. Like most of his projects fans are expecting an absolutely stacked feature list, in fact, he's already claimed that Drake will be making two appearances himself.

Speaking of Drake, Lil Baby was asked about their rumored collab album in a recent interview. He kept his answer about the existence of such a project very non-committal, saying "Maybe so. Maybe not." What do you think of the statement made by the victim of last night's shooting at a Lil Baby concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

