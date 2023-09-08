Lil Baby Concert Ends With Shooting, Footage Surfaces Online

A Lil Baby concert in Memphis ended in the worst way possible on Thursday night. The show was taking place at the FedEx Forum, which is also the home of the Memphis Grizzlies. Overall, the show was going smoothly until a shooting took place close to the stage. According to ABC News, the shooting took place just before 10:30 PM, which means Baby would have been on stage for about 30 minutes.

As the report explains, a man was shot on the scene. He subsequently had to be wheeled out of the arena. However, the man who did the shooting is unknown and is reportedly still on the run. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter. In regard to the man who was injured, he is staying at the Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition. It goes without saying that the show was eventually canceled as the entire arena was evacuated.

Lil Baby Rushes Off Stage

In the video posted above, you can see some of the footage from the incident. Firstly, you have a video that showcases the shooting taking place. Although, there is a lot of commotion and the source of the gunfire seems unclear. As for the second video, you can see people seemingly attending to the man who had just been shot. Additionally, in the footage where we see the gunfire, Lil Baby can clearly be seen ducking for cover and running off of the stage.

At the time of writing this, Lil Baby and his team have yet to comment on the situation. This is a very scary incident, and we hope the victim is going to be okay. Moreover, we are glad that all of the other attendees were able to make it out of there safely. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated on this developing story. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below.

