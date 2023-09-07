Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Thought She Got With Lil Baby, Driven To Tears By Custody Threats

It comes as no surprise that Blueface and Chrisean Rock are going at it online following their son's birth. Blueface has been making headlines over his jabs at the mother of his newborn, calling her "selfish," and claiming everything she's doing is for attention. He took things up a notch when he hopped on Twitter this week, calling her out for hitting the gym. He claimed that she should have been focused on their child at the time instead of her physique. Blueface even went on to threaten to file for custody of Chrisean Jr. if Chrisean doesn't make him a priority.

“If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned," he wrote. "My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games." Chrisean seemingly responded to his diss by sharing a clip of the home gym she was working out in, which was only steps away from the baby's crib. The father of her child's threats, however, seem to have really gotten under Chrisean's skin. She recently went live, breaking down into tears over the thought of Chrisean Jr. being taken away from her.

Read More: Blueface Says He And Chrisean Rock’s Baby Should Have Been Named “Clout”

Chrisean Rock Says Nobody Will Take Her Child Away

"You have no say so," the new mother says of Blueface just before getting emotional. "Nobody taking my baby from me." Chrisean continued, insisting that he has no right to take her child away from her. "You know how much sh*t I took when I was pregnant with him?" she asked. "Nobody taking my baby, yo."

In another clip, Chrisean seemingly addresses Blueface's accusations that she kept him from attending the birth. She denies this, claiming that the rapper was upset with her ahead of the birth because he thought she was spending time with Lil Baby. "You made it about f*cking Lil Baby, bro," she shouts while in tears. "This is not Lil Baby's baby." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Clarifies “Cousins” Claim, Puts Chrisean Rock On Blast

[Via][Via]