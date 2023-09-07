Blueface’s Mom Clarifies “Cousins” Claim, Puts Chrisean Rock On Blast

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are two people that constantly make headlines for their various antics. Overall, their relationship is incredibly toxic, and it is probably for the best that they don't associate with each other, apart from co-parenting. That said, Blue and Chrisean just had their child together, and there has been a huge fallout from that. On one hand, Rock is just happy to have her baby boy in her life. Meanwhile, you have Blue who was not at the birth, and who thinks Chrisean is already a bad mom.

Moreover, in the midst of all of this, Blue's mom Karlissa Saffold came out and made a truly wild claim about the two. She tried to say that Chrisean and Blueface were actually cousins. Of course, this set the internet ablaze as many were curious about what the heck was going on here. Well, Karlissa was recently approached by TMZ, and as you can see below, she changed up her story. Essentially, Dorsey is Chrisean's mom's maiden name and in Saffold's extended family, she has relatives with the Dorsey last name.

Blueface And Chrisean Rock Probably Aren't Related

This subsequently led to her theorizing that they are related. However, she ended up going back on this claim when she did a bit more research. Regardless, Saffold is interested in a DNA test being done, just to be 100 percent sure nothing sinister is going on. Additionally, she went on to blast Chrisean for fleeing to another state to give birth, without telling Blueface. She says her son is an amazing father, and that if he could have been at the birth, he would have been.

No matter how you look at it, there is a lot of dysfunction at play here. It is truly unfortunate, as there is a child involved. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

