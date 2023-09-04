Blueface’s Mom Claims He & Chrisean Rock Are Cousins

Following the birth of Chrisean Rock’s baby boy, there’s already been a lot of backlash and drama to discuss. Of course, most of it surrounds her baby daddy Blueface, his current relationship with his first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis, and his absence at his child’s birth. However, leave it up to the rapper’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, to spice up the pot with some truly wild claims. Moreover, during a recent video uploaded to social media, she alleged that the two are actually blood-related, which obviously shocked fans at the news. While there’s absolutely no confirmation behind this, it still made people question why this is just now getting brought to their attention, which raised heavily skeptical eyebrows.

“I knew something was going on,” Blueface’s mom started her remarks. “Come to find out, Chrisean’s momma is a Dorsey. She a Dorsey. They related to me! Them my people! Girl, if them Dorseys- come on now. You know all the Dorseys is related, and they all act like that. They all strong and act like that. I’m telling you we need to test the baby. That’s why the baby had our DNA! What the f**k, y’all think I’m playing, this could be real.”

Blueface’s Mom Drops Bombshell Claims

Blueface's Mom Drops Bombshell Claims

Still, her friends in the car seemed quite doubtful, and that’s nothing compared to what people flamed her with online. The question now is whether this will change Blueface’s mom’s support for Chrisean Rock, although that’s not a fully supportive relationship, either. “He can’t come over here and play like this ’cause that would destroy his foundation over there,” she said of the rapper not being at his baby’s birth and instead being with his partner Jaidyn. “So he can’t come over here and play house with this baby.

“If she want me to pull up and be on his behalf until he get there, I got you,” she continued on Instagram Live at the time. “But he can’t go against the person that’s had him for the last ten years. It’s bigger than that. So y’all got to understand that, you gotta respect it, you gotta respect his decisions in life. Because, just like she had a right to choose, he got a right to choose, too. Now do that mean he don’t love his child? Absolutely not. That do not mean he don’t love his child.” For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface, stick around on HNHH.

