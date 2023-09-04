Blueface Speaks Out After Chrisean Rock’s Birth But Refuses To Acknowledge His Newborn Son

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had a turbulent relationship that everyone is aware of by now. Overall, they are no longer together. Instead, Chrisean is out doing her own thing while Blue is back with his previous baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis. Of course, this is an interesting time for the two former lovers as they just had their baby boy. Rock went into labor over the weekend and finally gave birth on a livestream yesterday. It made headlines all around social media, and now, people are looking to Blueface for his reaction.

Interestingly enough, the rapper has pretty much nothing to say about the birth of his child. Instead, he decided to address his relationship with Chrisean and how he has ultimately moved on. There were no congratulations for giving birth, and there wasn’t a single mention of his new son. This is all exacerbated by the fact that the rapper was partying with Alexis instead of attending the birth of his child.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Trolls Making Fun Of Her BBL On Blueface’s IG Story

Blueface Takes To Twitter

Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023

Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that’s what it is an that’s what it’s gone be I will never go back to that I know what’s best for me respectfully — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023

Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now,” Blueface wrote. “Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that’s what it is an that’s what it’s gone be I will never go back to that I know what’s best for me respectfully.” So there you have it, the rapper’s thoughts and feelings have been made clear.

Ultimately, we have no idea if Blueface has reached out to Chrisean Rock directly. Either way, all of this is playing out publically, and folks are being left with more questions than answers. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates pertaining to this developing story. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Blueface Claps Back At Haters Dissing Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL