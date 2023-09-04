Nicki Minaj Congratulates Chrisean Rock On Her Newborn Child

After all of the various headlines surrounding Chrisean Rock, Blueface, and her pregnancy, the baby is finally here. Rock went into labor over the weekend and gave birth on Sunday, September 3. The TV star announced that she was going to be having a baby boy and we now also know the name of the child. Rock decided to name her newborn after her, Chrisean Malone. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, Blueface was not in attendance during the delivery. At first, reports came out that the rapper was in Miami partying with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis.

While that is true, a few hours ago news broke out that Chrisean Rock did not want him to be there to begin with. “I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child,” Chrisean Rock said on Twitter. The brand-new mother seems to be trying to move on from Blueface and their tumultuous relationship and looking to provide the world to her son. There is another side story to this saga, but at least this time its more heartwarming.

Read More: Blueface Speaks Out After Chrisean Rock’s Birth But Refuses To Acknowledge His Newborn Son

Nicki Has A Message For Chrisean, Chrisean Responds

Nicki Minaj via stationhead congratulates Chrisean Rock on delivering her baby



“Welcome to the baby boy club” pic.twitter.com/pcb9BKPtLz — ‎ً (@PUSHYTUSHY) September 4, 2023

Chrisean Rock asks @NICKIMINAJ when they will go on a play date after Nicki congratulated her on giving birth to her baby boy! pic.twitter.com/PVQ0YaZW7k — kaisynicse➐ (@kaisynicse) September 4, 2023

Nicki Minaj showed love to Rock congratulating her on the birth of Chrisean Malone. The rapper said. “Welcome to the baby boy club.” Rock went onto social media to respond to the Queen’s heartwarming comment. Hilariously, she says, “So when are we goin’ on our little, what they call, play date?” She thanked Nicki as well and also asked when she would be in the studio with her. Hopefully, Rock can now be at peace after all of the drama surrounding her and Blueface.

What are your initial thoughts on Nicki Minaj congratulating Chrisean Rock on her newborn boy? What do you think about Blueface not having much to say about the birth of Chrisean Malone? What do you think of Chrisean’s response to Nicki? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Chrisean Rock. Congratulations to Chrisean, her family, and Blueface!

Read More: Antonio Brown Allegedly Threatened His Arena League Players With A Gun