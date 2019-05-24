congratulations
- MusicCardi B Congratulates Offset On The Success Of "SET IT OFF," Hints That Her Album Is Coming: "MY TURN"Even after a rough stretch, it seems Cardi is still wanting to put out her second album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Congratulates Lil Wayne For His BMI Icon Award: "Genius & Leader""Thank you for all of the inspiring things you've said to me personally to make me want to go super duper hard," the Queen dedicated to Weezy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Congratulates Chrisean Rock On Her Newborn Child"So, when are we goin' on our little play date?" Rock said. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsBlueface Congratulates Chrisean Rock For Her "Blueface Baby" On "Crazy In Love""Yeah, aight!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Trolled Over Congratulatory Video For LeBron JamesDrake is being trolled on social media for his video congratulating LeBron James on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Congratulates Lil Baby On His First Grammy WinNicki Minaj is giving flowers to all of her friends following the Grammys.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsR&B Vocalist & Actress JoJo Is Engaged To "Saved By The Bell" Star Dexter DardenThe actor proposed on the singer's birthday earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsFredo Bang Says He Was "Shaken" From Meeting Kanye WestFredo Bang shares a hilarious story about the first time he met Kanye West. By Aron A.
- NumbersPost Malone Makes Diamond History With Latest RIAA CertificationsThe artist is now officially the youngest artist in history to have three diamond singles with the help of Quavo, Swae Lee, and 21 Savage. By Madusa S.
- NumbersQuavo Follows Drake's Lead In Celebrating 1B Streams On SpotifyQuavo enjoys breakfast off of his newly received plaque from Spotify for a billion streams. By Aron A.
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Congratulates Kanye West On His Yeezy x Gap PartnershipKim Kardashian expressed just how proud she is of her husband, Kanye West, for finally locking in a partnership with the GAP.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsBig Sean Congratulates Jhené Aiko On "Chilombo"Big Sean showed his girlfriend Jhené Aiko just how proud he is of her for her new album, "CHILOMBO," which includes a feature from Sean himself.By Lynn S.
- NumbersPost Malone Now Has 5 Songs Over A Billion StreamsWith "Psycho" hitting a billion streams, Post Malone becomes the second artist in history to have five songs over the billion mark.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRemy Ma Becoming A New Grandmother At 39-Years-OldRemy Ma's son is expecting a baby girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAlicia Keys Covers Post Malone's "Congratulations" At IHeartRadio FestivalAlicia Keys is an angel.By Cole Blake
- NumbersNicki Minaj Shows Major Love To Lizzo After "Truth Hurts" Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100Nicki Minaj send her love to Lizzo.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCassie Ventura Is Engaged & Shares Photos Of The Moment Alex Fine ProposedIt all went down last Saturday.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Reacts To His Ex-Girlfriend Cassie & Alex Fine's Pregnancy NewsDiddy issues a classy statement to his ex-girlfriend and her new man.By Alex Zidel
- SportsToronto Raptors Win First Ever Championship, NBA Players ReactThe Raptors did the unthinkable last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone's "Congratulations" Hits Coveted Diamond StatusPost Malone hits a major milestone in music history. By Mitch Findlay