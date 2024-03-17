Post Malone & Quavo Perform "Congratulations" At Rolling Loud

Post Malone brought out Quavo for a performance of their iconic collaboration, "Congratulations," at Rolling Loud in California on Saturday night. Malone was the headliner for the third night of the festival. Earlier in the festival, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign kicked things off as headliners for a controversial set on Thursday night, while Nicki Minaj took over the event on Friday night. The festivities will continue Sunday with Future and Metro Boomin headlining the final night.

Post Malone and Quavo released "Congratulations" back in 2016 as the fifth official single from Malone's debut studio album, Stoney. The song peaked at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100. The RIAA has since certified it Diamond (11× Platinum).

Post Malone Performs During Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Post Malone performs onstage during day 2 of The Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Metro Boomin previously detailed how the collaboration between he two came together during an appearance on the Full Send podcast in 2022. “He called me, and so I came to the studio one day,” Metro said at the time. “The same day, I was supposed to pull up on Quavo, on the same night. So, he called me while I was [working] with Post and said, ‘Where are you? What are you doing?’ So, I pulled Post to the side and said, ‘Man, you ever did a song with Quavo?’ He said, ‘Nah, but that would be dope though.'” Check out a clip of Malone during Rolling Loud below.

Post Malone Dances On Stage

In addition to headlining Sunday night, Future and Metro Boomin both have a new collaborative album on the way later this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rolling Loud on HotNewHipHop.

