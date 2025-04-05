50 Cent Sends Hearty Congratulations To Eminem's Daughter After Delivering First Child

50 Cent and Eminem are practically family at this point so seeing the former congratulate the latter and his daughter is nice to see.

Overall, things were kept lowkey. But she got more and more comfortable sharing her love life on social media. In October 2024, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Other than Elliot arriving early, things seemed to have gone smoothly. Once again, congratulations to Hailie, Evan, and Eminem!

We are also wanting to send our kindest words to Hailie Jade and Eminem for this amazing moment. Seeing how much she's grown has been a joy to see and we couldn't' be happier for them. For those who don't know, Hailie is married to Evan McClintock. Reportedly, they dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2024. Moreover, it's been said that these two lovebirds met at Michigan State back in 2016.

Now, 50 Cent is joining in on the celebration by reposting the picture with his own congratulatory caption. "Congratulations 🎈👏👏👏 😏This is the best 🤦WOW!" Fans shared similar nice comments under his post. "Eminem as ur grandad, 50 & Dre as ur uncles. Lucky child❤️." "I love how much you love haillie 😢❤️😍." Overall, it's great to see the New York rapper showing love to Eminem and his family. They are essentially brothers at this point and seeing this is extremely heartwarming.

Anytime 50 Cent posts on social media these days, it's almost always some form of trolling. That's been especially true with the whole Lil Meech and Big Meech situation going doing down. But today, the G-Unit boss is taking a break from the jokes and the clap backs to congratulate the daughter of Eminem , Hailie Jade. The 29-year-old recently welcomed her first child into the world on March 14. He's a boy and his name is Elliot Marshall McClintock. It's clever nod to her pop's initials, and a name that supporters are in love with. "His initial EM&M 💙🥰 love this," one IG user wrote in the comments of Hailie's post. "happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍" she captioned the adorable photo.

