50 Cent Shares Heartfelt Message For Eminem’s Daughter After Pregnancy Announcement

50 Cent is feeling sentimental.

It's no secret that 50 Cent and Eminem go way back. For this reason, the two artists have seen each other go through various phases in their lives. They've even watched each other's children grow up, adding a whole new layer to their friendship. Earlier this week, for example, Eminem announced that his daughter Hailie Jade is expecting her first child. He did so in the music video for his The Death Of Slim Shady track "Temporary," which features footage of him learning he's going to be a grandfather.

Of course, the touching announcement prompted a response from Fif, who took to Instagram to share his reaction to the exciting news. He shared a series of photos of various moments in Hailie's life alongside a heartfelt caption. “Man [palm on face emoji] the baby, is not a baby anymore. @hailiejade congratulations baby. [three hand clap emojis, sly face emoji] @eminem man [eyes looking emoji] we fvcking getting old smh LOL," he wrote.

50 Cent Tells Eminem They're "Getting Old"

This isn't the first time a big moment in Hailie Jade's life had 50 Cent feeling sentimental, however. During an interview with Haute Living last month, he recalled attending the 28-year-old's wedding. According to him, it made him emotional and even made him want a daughter of his own.