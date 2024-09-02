50 Cent Hilariously Recalls His First Time Meeting Eminem

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) 50 Cent and Eminem attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
The G-Unit mogul thought it was all a prank.

50 Cent was the most recent guest on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game will Gillie and Wallo, and a great one at that. In their episode, which dropped on Sunday (September 1), they discussed Fif's career, business moves, and his unbelievable spending on legal fees over the years. However, one of the most colorful and heartening parts of the interview was when 50 recounted the story of the first time he met Eminem. Given their incredibly strong bond as musical collaborators, business partners, and decades-long friends, hearing this backstory from him is a pretty hilarious experience that feels nonetheless wholesome.

"It was wild," 50 Cent told the media duo around the 51-minute mark of the video below. "It felt like... Remember that show they had? Punk'd on MTV? I thought they had cameras and they was going to come out and say 'You've been punked.'" Also, he revealed that he wore a bulletproof vest when he first met Eminem. This took Em aback when he excitedly hugged him after looking forward to this meeting for a long time. Apparently, this made the G-Unit mogul more doubtful.

50 Cent On Million Dollaz Worth Of Game: Watch

"He flew me to L.A., right?" 50 Cent continued. "I came out. I was so bugged out from the experience that I came through the airport with the vest and s**t on. I'm lucky I took the shock plate out the front of the joint. Because when I came through, it didn't. But the lawyer that I had with me that took me to [Eminem]. I get there he's like, 'Yo!' He felt the vest and s**t and was like..." 50 then imitated the Detroit MC's reaction.

"'Yo this is going to be the biggest s**t right?'" 50 Cent recalled Eminem asking. "He was so excited that it made me question whether what was happening was right 'cause I just wasn't so used to it. It felt so good that it couldn't be like right. I'm like 'Yo, nah.'" Well, all's well that ends well, right? After timeless hits, millions of dollars, and a whole lot of contributions to each others' legacies, we're sure that they laugh back at this moment now.

