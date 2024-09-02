50 Cent Hilariously Recalls His First Time Meeting Eminem

The G-Unit mogul thought it was all a prank.

50 Cent was the most recent guest on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game will Gillie and Wallo, and a great one at that. In their episode, which dropped on Sunday (September 1), they discussed Fif's career, business moves, and his unbelievable spending on legal fees over the years. However, one of the most colorful and heartening parts of the interview was when 50 recounted the story of the first time he met Eminem. Given their incredibly strong bond as musical collaborators, business partners, and decades-long friends, hearing this backstory from him is a pretty hilarious experience that feels nonetheless wholesome.

"It was wild," 50 Cent told the media duo around the 51-minute mark of the video below. "It felt like... Remember that show they had? Punk'd on MTV? I thought they had cameras and they was going to come out and say 'You've been punked.'" Also, he revealed that he wore a bulletproof vest when he first met Eminem. This took Em aback when he excitedly hugged him after looking forward to this meeting for a long time. Apparently, this made the G-Unit mogul more doubtful.

50 Cent On Million Dollaz Worth Of Game: Watch

"He flew me to L.A., right?" 50 Cent continued. "I came out. I was so bugged out from the experience that I came through the airport with the vest and s**t on. I'm lucky I took the shock plate out the front of the joint. Because when I came through, it didn't. But the lawyer that I had with me that took me to [Eminem]. I get there he's like, 'Yo!' He felt the vest and s**t and was like..." 50 then imitated the Detroit MC's reaction.