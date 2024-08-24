Eminem's Daughter Reveals Her Emotional Reaction To His New Musical Tributes

"Temporary" and "Somebody Save Me" are compelling and powerful family-centric cuts off of Eminem's new album this year.

Eminem's new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is an unsurprisingly irreverent and fiery project overall, but it also has some very tender and emotional moments. More specifically, the tracks "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey and "Somebody Save Me," featuring a Jelly Roll sample, tribute his family and his children. The Detroit legend's daughter Hailie Jade recently revealed her tear-jerked reaction to these songs via her Just A Little Shady podcast. While some fans might have found these and other songs on this new album to be overkill or corny, that all becomes moot when compared to how it struck a chord with who it was really meant to reach.

"I watched it in entirety and I don’t think I can do it again," Hailie Jade said of Eminem's new music video for "Somebody Save Me." "I definitely cry every time I hear it at all. Between that and 'Temporary'… I mean, I can’t. I audibly sobbed, I think, for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary.’ Watching the [‘Somebody Save Me’] video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were.

Hailie Jade Speaks On Her Father Eminem's Recent Tribute Tracks: Watch Full Podcast Episode

"I think that’s why I get emotional so much just thinking that that could have happened," Hailie Jade expressed while choking up around Eminem's dangerous addiction and his reflections on almost overdosing. "And obviously that’s the point of the song. But I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you." But things weren't all sad. She also said it was "fun" to see herself and her family in old footage in the "Somebody Save Me" visual.