Eminem Touchingly Announces His Daughter's Pregnancy In "Temporary" Music Video

Eminem Temporary Music Video Hip Hop News
Screenshot via @EminemMusic YouTube channel, "Eminem - Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey) [Official Music Video]" video / Music video by Eminem, Skylar Grey performing Temporary.© 2024 Marshall B. Mathers III
"When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever."

Eminem continues to hearten fans and draw a couple of tears from them, as he just dropped the music video for his The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) cut "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey. The song and visual is a touching tribute to his daughter Hailie Jade, with the lyrics hypothesizing on the Detroit rapper's final message to her before his eventual passing. The visuals show old home video footage of Hailie, tearful moments at her wedding, and even the reveal that she's expecting a child. We can't believe that Marshall Mathers will become a grandfather soon, and from the looks of it, he can barely believe it either.

"I watched it in entirety and I don’t think I can do it again," Hailie Jade recalled her reaction to Eminem's "Somebody Save Me" music video featuring Jelly Roll, another family tribute. "I definitely cry every time I hear it at all. Between that and 'Temporary'… I mean, I can’t. I audibly sobbed, I think, for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary.’ Watching the [‘Somebody Save Me’] video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were.

Eminem's "Temporary" Music Video: Watch

"I think that’s why I get emotional so much just thinking that that could have happened," Hailie Jade shared concerning Eminem's addiction struggles and near-death experiences. "And obviously that’s the point of the song. But I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you." "The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs," she said of "Mockingbird." "I’ve done enough crying and I told myself I refuse."

However, Eminem and Hailie Jade aren't the only ones who got emotional from these milestones. "I wish I had a daughter, I do, I wish I had a daughter,” 50 Cent recently told Haute Living of Hailie's wedding. “I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself. It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is cr*zy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f**k is going on?’ I was having a moment myself over there. I told Em, 'You said it was OK to cry? Because I’m crying.' I couldn’t believe it went that fast."

...