50 Cent Reveals Why He Cried At Eminem’s Daughter’s Wedding

According to 50 Cent, the celebration was emotional for everyone involved.

It goes without saying that weddings can be incredibly moving for those in attendance, and according to 50 Cent, he's no exception. During a recent interview with Haute Living, the mogul recalled attending Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's wedding earlier this year. He revealed that the ceremony made him emotional, and even says he wishes he had a daughter of his own.

“I wish I had a daughter. I do, I wish I had a daughter,” Fif told the outlet, “I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself.” He continued, revealing that he was blown away by how fast Hailie grew up.

50 Cent Says He Wishes He Had A Daughter

“It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is cr*zy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f*ck is going on?’" he explained. "I was having a moment myself over there. I told Em, ‘You said it was OK to cry, because I’m crying,’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast.” The celebrated Hailie's special day in Battle Creek, Michigan in May, and Em was seen dancing with her in a tuxedo and some shades.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt," she wrote on Instagram after the wedding. "Evan [McClintock, her husband] and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.” What do you think of 50 Cent admitting that he cried at Eminem's daughter's wedding? What about him claiming that he wishes he had a daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.