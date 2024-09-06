50 Cent Gushes About People Treating Him Like Michael Jackson While On Tour

BYGabriel Bras Nevares450 Views
50 Cent In Chicago
CHICAGO - November 09: Rapper/actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is interviewed while visiting the WGCI-FM "Coca-Cola Lounge" in Chicago, Illinois on November 09, 2009. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
From one superstar generation to another...

50 Cent didn't just talk about his celibacy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently. Moreover, he also talked briefly about how his Final Lap touring travels in Kazakhstan in 2023 had him feeling like he was the biggest pop star to ever grace a stage. "It’s unbelievable. They don’t know I’m not Michael Jackson,” Fif told the host. “It was so cool. It was unbelievable, Stephen. They chased the car like I’m Michael Jackson and s**t. It was crazy."

Elsewhere during their conversation, Rick Ross' rival also explained what this newfound sexual abstinence has done for him. "When you calm down, you can focus. It’s been good, I’ve been good to me," 50 Cent shared. "That’s when things start getting complicated. Things start getting confusing because people coming for different reasons," he said when Colbert asked him about all his earnings and career moves despite not feeding this human urge. "If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now. I said, 'Goddamn girl, you fine but you ain’t got nothing going on.'" Also, Fif explained that he's not married, never did marry, and probably never will. "I’m safe, I’m not a happy hostage. I’m free. I’ve made some mistakes, just not that one."

50 Cent On The Late Show

But these reflections on MJ's fame and on other life updates usually pale in comparison to 50 Cent's many beefs. But not all of them have to stay that way. "I didn’t f**k with people because they had already dealt with them," he said on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. "The entire beginning of my career I was up against the leverage of Murder Inc. So, my whole beef with Fat Joe was really his loyalty.

"Later we become the best friends, like I really f**k with him," 50 Cent revealed. "He’s loyal to a default, because he worked with him." Between that and some issues with Dame Dash, he's dropped a lot of gems about his various rivalries and friendships. But the G-Unit mogul tasted the feeling of being the King of Pop, and that power is enough to make any man reconsider their lifestyle and allegiances.

