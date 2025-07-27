Sex Worker Suing Diddy Has Medical Diagnoses Publicized Despite Pleas To Seal Documents

Clayton Howard is suing Diddy and Cassie for an alleged pattern of abuse and coercion, and he recently had a herpes diagnosis made public after motioning for privacy.

Clayton Howard took a loss in his lawsuit against Diddy and Cassie, after personal medical records revealing his herpes diagnosis were made public despite his plea for privacy.

Howard previously filed a motion to seal portions of his sex trafficking lawsuit. The suit includes allegations of abuse and medical information he says could cause serious harm if released. However, the sensitive documents were posted on the federal court’s online system before a formal ruling on the motion.

Howard notified the court, claiming the release violated privacy protections under HIPAA and federal court rules. He asked for the immediate removal of the documents while the judge considered his application. Judge Anne Hwang denied Howard’s initial request to seal the records but allowed him to submit a revised motion by August 4, 2025. However, she ordered a temporary seal to block public access to some of Howard's private health details.

Howard’s civil suit, filed on July 4, accuses Diddy and Cassie of years of sexual exploitation and emotional abuse beginning in 2009. He claims he was coerced into performing at their “freak-off” parties. He alleged that he was often under the influence of ecstasy allegedly provided by Cassie.

The complaint also alleges Cassie transmitted a previously unnamed STD to Howard. The STD has now been confirmed to be herpes. He also alleged that he got Cassie pregnant and she terminated the pregnancy without informing him.

Diddy Lawsuit Update

Beyond the recent lawsuits, Diddy made headlines on Friday evening (July 25) when his X account reportedly tweeted (and deleted) an eyeball emoji. The context for the post was unclear. But it marked the first social media activity of any kind for the disgraced mogul since receiving his mixed verdict on July 2.

Diddy avoiding the most serious charges, both of which came with maximum sentences of life in prison. However, he remains in jail. He still faces a potential 20 years in prison, though both the prosecution and defense recommended sentences much shorter. Judge Arun Subramanian will sentence him on October 3.

