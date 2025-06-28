Diddy Escort Alleges He Got Cassie Pregnant

A lot of shocking revelations have come out of the grueling Diddy trial, but this one from Clayton Howard is a big one. In an interview with RadarOnline.com caught by AllHipHop, Howard, who was an alleged escort for the mogul for about 10 years, told the outlet he allegedly got Cassie pregnant. He also goes into it in more detail in his new book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator: The Story Of Dave.

"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child," he alleged. Howard also said that he was serving jail time for unrelated parole violation when Cassie alleged told him. "She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn’t wanted to do it. I had no choice but to forgive her."

Later on in his book, Howard goes on to blame the situation, not Cassie for having this alleged abortion. "I don’t blame Cassie for ultimately deciding to abort our child. I know it must have been a difficult decision for her. I blame the situation for what happened. The situation led us to create a life due to our carelessness, and that carelessness resulted in the death of an innocent child."

Diddy Trial

But even with this alleged pregnancy and abortion, Howard alleges that Cassie still wanted to have unprotected sex with him. "She still had unprotected sex with me, and that was the strange part for me. I didn’t want to have unprotected sex with her; I wanted to put a condom on. But she insisted on it. She told me she was on birth control now, so we didn’t have anything to worry about," he told RadarOnline.com.

It's also worth noting they started this up again after Howard, who went by "Dave" while working for Diddy, after he got out of jail.

He then noted another alleged instance in which Cassie persuaded him to have unprotected intercourse. This is when he claims he started to lose respect for her. "But when I left, I remember thinking to myself, for her to just get pregnant and be crying and saying it was so traumatic, to go back and do this again, I lost a lot of respect for her."

Howard continues, "That’s when I really started to look at her like maybe she was just a slut. And I don’t mean that with any disrespect, but the truth is the truth. If a woman is so willing to have promiscuous sex with so many men without any thought or indication of getting pregnant or protection? That’s just what she is. She’s a loose woman. She’s a slut."

He concluded, "And maybe that’s what Cassie is in her heart – just a slut."