Prosecutors in the Diddy trial laid out their allegations for four long hours, whereas the defense will have their turn today.

The Diddy trial will come to a close soon with jury deliberations, but not before the prosecution and the defense offer their closing arguments. The former group did so on Thursday (June 26), and according to an AllHipHop report, Sean Combs did not seem particularly at peace in Manhattan federal court.

Per the outlet, the Bad Boy mogul sat with a "stone-faced" expression as Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik went over federal authorities' allegations against him. The closing arguments reportedly lasted four hours, and left no alleged stone unturned. Prosecutors accused Combs of using coercion, violence, and exploitation in furtherance of various crimes for his own benefit and status.

"He didn’t allow the word 'No,'" Slavik alleged. The attorney went over their allegations regarding Diddy's relationships, specifically with Cassie Ventura and the anonymous "Jane." These allegations include control via drug use, physical abuse, sex trafficking, isolation, and financial domination.

Another individual prosecutors reportedly focused on was his chief of staff Kristina Khorram. They reportedly alleged that she sent drugs and money across the country for the sake of her employer, thus allegedly violating federal commerce laws. Other aspects of this allegation relate to employees' use of cellphones and interstate travel for sex workers.

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, the closing arguments also saw some mentions for allegations of arson, kidnapping, and more. However, prosecutors reportedly dropped some of these Diddy charges upon Judge Arun Subramanian's recommendation. This was to streamline the arguments for jurors' sake, although many expressed skepticism with these allegations to begin with.

Nevertheless, prosecutors reportedly compared Diddy's alleged criminal behavior to how servants would act towards a king. They painted young employees as eager to engage in these alleged crimes for the sake of their own status and opportunities.

As for Diddy's defense team, they will reportedly begin their closing arguments today (Friday, June 27), so we will see what comes of that. They deny that any of the prosecution's allegations actually prove criminal activity, instead portraying these accusations as complex but still consensual. After their case rests, the jury will deliberate, and this will all be over very soon.

