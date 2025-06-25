Explicit details of Diddy's alleged "freak-offs" have been making headlines for months now. According to sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman, however, they might not only be demanding public attention due to their shocking nature.

During a recent chat with TMZ, Berman claimed that some might find talk of the alleged freak-offs "titillating" due to their own boring sex lives. She even said that some elements of the alleged erotic parties can safely be used by those trying to spice things up in the bedroom, so long as everyone involved is a consenting adult. Per Berman, this could include sex toys, baby oil, and more.

Diddy is currently facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial began last month, and yesterday (June 24), prosecutors rested their case. The defense will not be calling any witnesses to the stand to defend the Bad Boy founder and he himself will not testify.

Read More: G Dep Supports Diddy Outside New York City Courthouse As Federal Trial Wraps Up

Diddy Trial Day 31

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's alleged freak-offs have been a major topic of discussion throughout the trial, and jurors were even shown footage captured during the alleged sex marathons. Some individuals from the mogul's past also detailed their experiences allegedly participating in them on the stand. This includes Cassie, Diddy's anonymous ex who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," and more.

During Jane's testimony, for example, she claimed that her relationship with the hip-hop icon took a turn for the worse once the alleged freak-offs began. She alleges that she stopped pushing back eventually after seeing how upset it would allegedly make him.

"He introduced me to this lifestyle under a lot of emotional pressure," she alleged. "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection. I fell in love with him, and I didn’t understand the terms of the relationship. It was this mix of love and pressure to do the things he desired. I felt I had to fulfill my duties as his girlfriend."