Diddy is currently facing various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and his federal trial is nearing its end. Yesterday (June 24), prosecutors rested their case. The defense will not be calling any witnesses to the stand to defend Diddy, and the mogul himself will not testify. He confirmed this when asked by Judge Arun Subramanian in court, noting how the decision was made by him and him alone.

If convicted, Diddy could face a lengthy prison sentence like life behind bars. Needless to say, the stakes are high, and he's likely starting to feel the pressure.

Fortunately, he does have some of his celebrity peers in his corner amid all of this, including G Dep. The former Bad Boy rapper stood outside of the courthouse earlier this week, explainung to TMZ why he still has his back.

Diddy Trial Day 31

Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I love him as a brother. I’m just coming to support him,” he told the outlet. When asked about the allegations, G Dep said that he “can’t in all good conscience” say Diddy is guilty of everything he's accused of. “I’m not one to judge,” he also added.

As for whether or not any other Bad Boy artists will show up to support Diddy, he said he's not sure, but "would like to see it." Shortly after Diddy's arrest last September, D Gep told AllHipHop that the two of them had been in the processs of reconnecting through music.