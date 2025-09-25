Diddy To Fight For Acquittal Or New Trial Ahead Of Sentencing

In July, a jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering after just over a month of trial. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. This means he could face up to 20 years behind bars. His sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3. Today, however, the mogul's attorneys are expected to appear in court to ask Judge Arun Subramanian to overturn the conviction.

According to TMZ, they want Diddy to be acquitted or given a new trial. The feds are not in support of either. “This is their last-ditch effort before the sentencing to try to get [Combs] out in terms of either reversing the conviction or getting a new trial,” entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told NewsNation.

“I don’t think that those motions have any chance of success," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani added. "But we know that they’re looking at a potential appeal down the road, and even if he gets time served, he may appeal this conviction again."

Diddy Sentencing

News of the hearing comes as letters to the judge from Diddy's friends and family continue to make headlines. In his son Christian "King" Combs' letter, for example, the 27-year-old pours his heart out about the impact his father's absence has had on their family.

“I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” the letter reads in part. “He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!! We have been through a year of lies and discrimination and dehumanization and loneliness and separation and extreme stress on the family."