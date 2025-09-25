Diddy To Fight For Acquittal Or New Trial Ahead Of Sentencing

Diddy Fight For Acquittal Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In July, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, meaning he could spend up to 20 years behind bars.

In July, a jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering after just over a month of trial. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. This means he could face up to 20 years behind bars. His sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3. Today, however, the mogul's attorneys are expected to appear in court to ask Judge Arun Subramanian to overturn the conviction.

According to TMZ, they want Diddy to be acquitted or given a new trial. The feds are not in support of either. “This is their last-ditch effort before the sentencing to try to get [Combs] out in terms of either reversing the conviction or getting a new trial,” entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told NewsNation.

“I don’t think that those motions have any chance of success," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani added. "But we know that they’re looking at a potential appeal down the road, and even if he gets time served, he may appeal this conviction again."

Read More: King Combs Pleads For His Father Diddy’s Freedom In Heartfelt Letter Ahead Of Sentencing

Diddy Sentencing
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the hearing comes as letters to the judge from Diddy's friends and family continue to make headlines. In his son Christian "King" Combs' letter, for example, the 27-year-old pours his heart out about the impact his father's absence has had on their family.

“I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” the letter reads in part. “He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!! We have been through a year of lies and discrimination and dehumanization and loneliness and separation and extreme stress on the family."

Janice Combs, Justin Combs, D’Lila Combs, Jessie Combs, Yung Miami, and more have also written character letters for Diddy.

Read More: Diddy Launched A “Free Game” Business Course For His Fellow Inmates

