In July of this year, Diddy's federal trial came to an end after roughly a month. The jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars, meaning that the Bad Boy founder could be looking at up to 20 years total. His sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3.

As the sentencing approaches, various members of Diddy's circle have submitted letters to the court pleading for leniency. This includes his son Christian "King" Combs, who emphasized the impact of his father's absence in his letter.

“I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” it begins, per Us Weekly. “He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!! We have been through a year of lies and discrimination and dehumanization and loneliness and separation and extreme stress on the family."

Diddy Sentencing

"This is my dad and he is the best father in the whole world," the letter continues. "He has never ever taught me anything but to treat people with the most respect possible and to never be entitled and to always work for what I want and to treat people with love and kindness most importantly!”...

Diddy's family members aren't the only ones showing their support as his sentencing approaches, however. His ex Yung Miami also recently penned a letter to the judge, stating that she doesn't see him as a threat to society.