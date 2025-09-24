King Combs Pleads For His Father Diddy’s Freedom In Heartfelt Letter Ahead Of Sentencing

BY Caroline Fisher 444 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
King Combs Diddy Letter Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Diddy is facing a maximum sentence of ten years for each count of transportation for prostitution, or up to 20 years total.

In July of this year, Diddy's federal trial came to an end after roughly a month. The jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars, meaning that the Bad Boy founder could be looking at up to 20 years total. His sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3.

As the sentencing approaches, various members of Diddy's circle have submitted letters to the court pleading for leniency. This includes his son Christian "King" Combs, who emphasized the impact of his father's absence in his letter.

“I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” it begins, per Us Weekly. “He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!! We have been through a year of lies and discrimination and dehumanization and loneliness and separation and extreme stress on the family."

Read More: Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Secures Huge Win In Court As RICO Lawsuit Is Dropped

Diddy Sentencing
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is my dad and he is the best father in the whole world," the letter continues. "He has never ever taught me anything but to treat people with the most respect possible and to never be entitled and to always work for what I want and to treat people with love and kindness most importantly!”...

Diddy's family members aren't the only ones showing their support as his sentencing approaches, however. His ex Yung Miami also recently penned a letter to the judge, stating that she doesn't see him as a threat to society.

“In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him," she wrote in part. "But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him.”

Read More: Ray J Warns That A RICO "Worse Than Diddy" Is Allegedly Coming For The Kardashians

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.5K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 574
News Marijuana Man 1217
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 31.5K
Comments 0