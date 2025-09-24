Earlier this year, Diddy's mother Janice Combs was sued by her former associate Deon Best, who also goes by D1. In the $33 million federal RICO complaint, D1 alleged that Combs participated in a scheme to steal his intellectual property rights, royalties, and publishing revenue. He pointed to a song called "Come with Me" from the 1998 Godzilla soundtrack in particular. He alleged that despite the fact that he "controlled, owned, produced and/or created" it, Combs was able to claim the rights.

Now, however, TMZ reports that the 85-year-old is off the hook. Court documents obtained by the outlet confirm that the lawsuit has been dismissed without prejudice. At the time of writing, neither party has publicly addressed the dismissal.

Janice isn't the only member of the Combs family who's been hit with serious allegations in recent months, however.

Diddy Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy is currently facing countless lawsuits from individuals alleging that they were abused at the hands of the Bad Boy founder. Just this week, he was hit with a lawsuit by his former stylist Deonte Nash. He alleges that Diddy sexually abused him.

"His abuse has consistently affected every part of my life, from my personal well-being to my career, and the damage cannot be ignored," Nash alleged in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. "I am reclaiming my story and demanding the justice I deserve."

In July, Diddy was also found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution following roughly a month of trial. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Each of the mogul's counts carry a maximum of 10 years behind bars. This means he could be looking at up to 20 years total. His sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3.