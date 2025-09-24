Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Secures Huge Win In Court As RICO Lawsuit Is Dropped

BY Caroline Fisher 739 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Janice Combs Win Court Hip Hop News
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy (R) and his mother, Janice Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
Deon Best, otherwise known as D1, sued Diddy's mother Janice Combs for a whopping $33 million earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Diddy's mother Janice Combs was sued by her former associate Deon Best, who also goes by D1. In the $33 million federal RICO complaint, D1 alleged that Combs participated in a scheme to steal his intellectual property rights, royalties, and publishing revenue. He pointed to a song called "Come with Me" from the 1998 Godzilla soundtrack in particular. He alleged that despite the fact that he "controlled, owned, produced and/or created" it, Combs was able to claim the rights.

Now, however, TMZ reports that the 85-year-old is off the hook. Court documents obtained by the outlet confirm that the lawsuit has been dismissed without prejudice. At the time of writing, neither party has publicly addressed the dismissal.

Janice isn't the only member of the Combs family who's been hit with serious allegations in recent months, however.

Read More: Ray J Warns That A RICO "Worse Than Diddy" Is Allegedly Coming For The Kardashians

Diddy Sentencing
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy is currently facing countless lawsuits from individuals alleging that they were abused at the hands of the Bad Boy founder. Just this week, he was hit with a lawsuit by his former stylist Deonte Nash. He alleges that Diddy sexually abused him.

"His abuse has consistently affected every part of my life, from my personal well-being to my career, and the damage cannot be ignored," Nash alleged in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. "I am reclaiming my story and demanding the justice I deserve."

In July, Diddy was also found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution following roughly a month of trial. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Each of the mogul's counts carry a maximum of 10 years behind bars. This means he could be looking at up to 20 years total. His sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Sexual Abuse In Bombshell Lawsuit From His Former Stylist

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune 827
Diddy Race Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Race Could Be A Key Issue In Upcoming Trial 836
Comments 0