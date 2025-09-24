Diddy is facing a new lawsuit from former stylist Deonte Nash, who accused the Bad Boy mogul of sexual assault in a filing in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Nash previously testified about his allegations in Diddy's high-profile criminal trial over the summer.

He alleges that Diddy sexually abused him between 2008 and 2018 as he worked for him and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Nash also claims Diddy used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to pressure him into silence. He cited alleged instances of Diddy groping him, violently assaulting him, and more.

“After enduring years of abuse, I finally found the courage during the criminal trial, and I am now ready to take action,” Nash said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Sean Combs has never taken accountability for the years of harm he inflicted on me and so many others. Today, I am free from the confinement his abuse imposed, and I have reclaimed my voice. It is time for the world to confront the truth about the horrific abuse I endured and the lasting impact of Mr. Combs’ actions on my life. His abuse has consistently affected every part of my life, from my personal well-being to my career, and the damage cannot be ignored. I am reclaiming my story and demanding the justice I deserve.”

Diddy Sentencing

As for Diddy's aforementioned criminal trial, the jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He will return to the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on October 3. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

The lawsuit comes after Diddy's legal team submitted a massive 182-page memo arguing for a more lenient sentence, earlier this week. It contained a number of character letters from celebrities like Yung Miami and Stevie J, as well as members of the Combs family.

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment,” his lawyers wrote. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing."