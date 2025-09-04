Diddy Seeks Acquittal By Accusing Prosecutors Of Misunderstanding The Definition Of Prostitution

BY Cole Blake 639 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was recently convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and will find out his sentence, next month.

Diddy is using a new strategy to counter prosecutors' opposition to his acquittal of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In a recent filing obtained by TMZ, he argued that the definition of prostitution was different in 1910, when the Mann Act first became federal law. His lawyers write that, at the time, "a prostitute was a woman who had sex outside marriage."

Diddy further argued that prosecutors failed to prove he hired the male escorts in question to have sex with his girlfriends. Instead, he proposed that he simply paid them for their time. In turn, Diddy wants either an acquittal or a new trial entirely.

His filing comes after prosecutors argued against his acquittal proposal in a recent filing of their own. They labeled the proof of his guilt "overwhelming." “At trial, there was ample evidence to support the jury’s convictions,” prosecutors said, as caught by The Associated Press.“

Read More: Cassie's Lawyer Blasts Diddy's Plans To Be A Domestic Violence Counselor

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally via Imagn Images

They continued: "During these relationships, he asserted substantial control over Ventura and Jane’s lives. Specifically, he controlled and threatened Ventura’s career, controlled her appearance, and paid for most of her living expenses, taking away physical items when she did not do what he wanted. The defendant similarly paid Jane’s US $10,000 rent and threatened her that he would stop paying her rent if she did not comply with his demands."

While the jury in Diddy's recent criminal trial found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, they also found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He will return to the courtroom on October 3. Although he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

Read More: Cassie Returns To Social Media Months After Emotional Diddy Trial Testimony

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Prosecutors Demand Diddy's Acquittal Request Be Thrown Out 1014
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Politics Mark Geragos Says Pardoning Diddy Would Be A "Great Decision" For Donald Trump 974
Diddy Voice Message Jane Trial Evidence Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Alleged Voice Message To "Jane" Calling Her Out Enters Trial As Evidence 2.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Legal Team Clarifies They Haven't Spoken To Donald Trump About A Pardon 456
Comments 1