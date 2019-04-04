prostitution
- MusicNikki D Explains Ice Spice Critique, Says She's "Not The Girl She Remembers"The pioneering femcee spoke on people not taking criticism these days, female expression in hip-hop, and a whole lot more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsCalifornia To End Arrests For Loitering For ProstitutionCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new state law ending arrests for loitering for prostitution.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsErica Mena Brutally Slanders Alleged "Prostitute" Who's Talking To One Of Her Baby Daddys"You will always be known as the Walmart botched body Erica Mena," she told the woman who's allegedly been spending time with Safaree. By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBaltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Drug Possession, Prostitution OffensesBaltimore City State's Attorney announced that the city won't be prosecuting low-level offenses anymore. By Aron A.
- MusicTevin Campbell Threatens Legal Action Against Jaguar Wright Over AccusationsWright claimed that the "Can We Talk" singer was once a prostitute who sold sex for drugs.By Erika Marie
- CrimePhiladelphia Suspends Arrests For Non-Violent CrimesThe City of Philadelphia announced on Tuesday (March 17) that police will hold off on detaining individuals suspected of certain non-violent crimes.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMally Mall Sued For Allegedly Drugging & Raping Fitness Model: ReportHe's denied the allegations.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Pump Brags About Kicking Prostitute Out Of His Crib & Not Paying HerLil Pump let it be known he ain't paying for sex. By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeR. Kelly Charged With More Sex Crimes Against Teens In MinnesotaHow many states will R. Kelly end up being charged in?By Alex Zidel
- MusicRapper Sosamann Arrested On Charges Of Human Trafficking: ReportTwo women accuse Sosamann of forcing them to turn tricks.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentCharlie Sheen Once Brought A Hooker To Denise Richards' House On ThanksgivingCharlie Sheen was scared to tell Denise Richards about the woman in his car.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers Accused Of Lying In Court: ReportThe Robert Kraft prostitution case saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyer Called An A**hole In Court By ProsecutorThings are getting heated in the Robert Kraft case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Spa Sex Tape Won't Be Released Until Case Is Over: ReportRobert Kraft finally won one of his legal battles.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Challenging Florida Constitution Over Spa Video TapeKraft doesn't want that spa video to be released. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRobert Kraft Takes In Boston Celtics Game Amid Prostitution CaseKraft seems pretty happy for a guy currently in a legal battle.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers In Court To Fight Release Of "Rub & Tug" FootageKraft's lawyers are doing everything they can for the Patriots owner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Says Making "Rub & Tug" Footage Public Would Ruin Fair TrialKraft is desperate for the video to stay private.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For FraudShannade Clermont stole debit card information from a dead man after a prostitution date.By Alex Zidel