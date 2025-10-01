Diddy's Attempt To Drop Prostitution Charges Gets Denied Days Ahead Of Sentencing Date

BY Zachary Horvath 99 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy filed this acquittal motion on September 25, with his legal team arguing it was voyeurism, not prostitution, that he was engaging in.

Diddy's last-ditch effort to avoid his sentencing did not go according to plan. In the last few days, the mogul's legal team sought out an acquittal or a new trial. It was predicted that neither was going to come to fruition.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said, "I don’t think that those motions have any chance of success. But we know that they’re looking at a potential appeal down the road, and even if he gets time served, he may appeal this conviction again."

That's exactly what happened, according to Variety, on Tuesday, September 30. Judge Arun Subramanian, who's overlooked this entire federal case, explained why he came to this conclusion.

"To any modern reader, the plain meaning of prostitution is sex for sale. Every modern dictionary the Court consulted says the same thing. What happened in this case was transportation for prostitution even under Combs’s understanding of the term: Combs transported the escorts (who were financially motivated) and intended for them to engage in prostitution."

He also added, "The government proved its case many times over. That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs's challenge. […] Had the prejudice indeed been so great, one would expect a jury to convict on the most relevant counts before it could spill over and infect the others. A new trial is not warranted."

Read More: Why ILoveMakonnen Won’t Glorify Drugs After Losing Lil Peep & Juice WRLD

How Many Years Does Diddy Face In Prison?

Diddy's representatives were trying to argue in their motion that their client was taking part in voyeurism, not prostitution. Remember, the Bad Boy CEO was convicted of two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Voyeurism essentially means you are getting pleasure out of watching other people engaging in sexual activity. In his case, they tried to convince the court that Diddy was merely paying for others to have sex in front of him, and not for him to join in.

Now that this motion has been shut down, the 55-year-old faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. He will learn his fate this Friday, October 3. It will be just the second time he's been in court since his July conviction.

Prosecutors are recommending that Diddy get at least 135 months, or 11 years and three months. In a 164-page memorandum, they said that the father is "unrepentant" and that "the punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.7K
News Authentic 593
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.4K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 31.7K
Comments 0