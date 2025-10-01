Diddy's last-ditch effort to avoid his sentencing did not go according to plan. In the last few days, the mogul's legal team sought out an acquittal or a new trial. It was predicted that neither was going to come to fruition.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said, "I don’t think that those motions have any chance of success. But we know that they’re looking at a potential appeal down the road, and even if he gets time served, he may appeal this conviction again."

That's exactly what happened, according to Variety, on Tuesday, September 30. Judge Arun Subramanian, who's overlooked this entire federal case, explained why he came to this conclusion.

"To any modern reader, the plain meaning of prostitution is sex for sale. Every modern dictionary the Court consulted says the same thing. What happened in this case was transportation for prostitution even under Combs’s understanding of the term: Combs transported the escorts (who were financially motivated) and intended for them to engage in prostitution."

He also added, "The government proved its case many times over. That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs's challenge. […] Had the prejudice indeed been so great, one would expect a jury to convict on the most relevant counts before it could spill over and infect the others. A new trial is not warranted."

How Many Years Does Diddy Face In Prison?

Diddy's representatives were trying to argue in their motion that their client was taking part in voyeurism, not prostitution. Remember, the Bad Boy CEO was convicted of two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Voyeurism essentially means you are getting pleasure out of watching other people engaging in sexual activity. In his case, they tried to convince the court that Diddy was merely paying for others to have sex in front of him, and not for him to join in.

Now that this motion has been shut down, the 55-year-old faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. He will learn his fate this Friday, October 3. It will be just the second time he's been in court since his July conviction.