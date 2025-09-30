Prosecutors will be seeking "at least 135 months' imprisonment" for Diddy at the Bad Boy mogul's upcoming sentencing hearing, according to new court documents obtained by Reuters. Additionally, they've requested that the court fine him $500,000. The move comes after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, back in July.

All in all, Diddy faces up to 20 years behind bars, despite the same jury acquitting him on the most serious counts in his high-profile criminal trial. He originally faced charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering as well.

Read More: Diddy Remains Optimistic As He Delivers Powerful Message To Family After Acquittal Hearing

Cassie Victim Statement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Elsewhere in the prosecutors' memo about Diddy's sentencing, they included a victim statement from Cassie Ventura. “While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth," she wrote. "And his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim... I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial."

The suggestion from the prosecution comes after Diddy's legal team submitted their own memo, arguing that he has already spent enough time behind bars. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing," they wrote, as caught by People. They also shared character letters from other celebrities, as well as Diddy's family. He will learn his official sentence on Friday, October 3.