Diddy's October 3 sentencing date is rapidly approaching, and his legal team continues to fight for his freedom. Today, they attended a court hearing, pushing for his conviction to be overturned. They want him either acquitted or given another chance at trial, both of which prosecutors strongly oppose.

The mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. Each of the two counts carries a maximum of 10 years behind bars. This means that he could be hit with a sentence of up to 20 years total.

At the acquittal hearing, however, his attorneys argued that what he took part in was not prostitution. According to them, it was actually voyeurism. They noted that he paid people to have sex in front of him, not to have sex with people himself. Prosecutors pushed back, pointing out that he derived sexual gratification from the encounters.

Diddy Sentencing

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, the judge has yet to rule on the acquittal motion. As Diddy left the courtroom, he acknowledged those who came out to support him, including his mother Janice and six of his kids. TMZ reports that he blew Janice a kiss, calling her beautiful following the hearing. "Every day, every hour I get closer to coming home," he also said, waving goodbye to his loved ones.

The optimistic message comes as various members of his inner circle make headlines for their heartfelt character letters to the judge. This includes his family members, ex-girlfriend Yung Miami, and even some of his fellow inmates.