Diddy Remains Optimistic As He Delivers Powerful Message To Family After Acquittal Hearing

BY Caroline Fisher 590 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Message After Acquittal Hearing Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's mother Janice Combs and six of his children appeared in court today to support him as his sentencing approaches.

Diddy's October 3 sentencing date is rapidly approaching, and his legal team continues to fight for his freedom. Today, they attended a court hearing, pushing for his conviction to be overturned. They want him either acquitted or given another chance at trial, both of which prosecutors strongly oppose.

The mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. Each of the two counts carries a maximum of 10 years behind bars. This means that he could be hit with a sentence of up to 20 years total.

At the acquittal hearing, however, his attorneys argued that what he took part in was not prostitution. According to them, it was actually voyeurism. They noted that he paid people to have sex in front of him, not to have sex with people himself. Prosecutors pushed back, pointing out that he derived sexual gratification from the encounters.

Read More: Diddy’s Lawyers Argue He Took Part In Voyeurism, Not Prostitution, As Sentencing Looms

Diddy Sentencing
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, the judge has yet to rule on the acquittal motion. As Diddy left the courtroom, he acknowledged those who came out to support him, including his mother Janice and six of his kids. TMZ reports that he blew Janice a kiss, calling her beautiful following the hearing. "Every day, every hour I get closer to coming home," he also said, waving goodbye to his loved ones.

The optimistic message comes as various members of his inner circle make headlines for their heartfelt character letters to the judge. This includes his family members, ex-girlfriend Yung Miami, and even some of his fellow inmates.

The inmates in question attended a "Free Game" business course he taught at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They claimed the course gave them valuable knowledge that they can take with them into the real world. One inmate stated that it will allow him to "not have to think about doing something illegal" down the line.

Read More: Diddy Gets Letters Of Support From Inmates Who Attended His "Free Game" Course

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.8K
News Authentic 576
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.7K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.2K
Comments 0