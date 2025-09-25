Diddy's sentencing is just around the corner, and today, his team is in court trying to get his conviction overturned. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution earlier this year, meaning he could spend up to 20 years behind bars. In court, his attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that what his client took part in isn't prostitution, but voyeurism. He insisted that Diddy paid to watch people have sex, not to have sex himself.

Prosecutors responded by pointing out that the Bad Boy founder derived sexual gratification from these encounters, per TMZ. Diddy's team also argued that he was making amateur pornography. This prompted prosecutors to note that not all of the encounters were filmed. According to the mogul, most of them were.

Diddy's team wants him to be acquitted or given a new trial, and prosecutors aren't for either.

Diddy Sentencing

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I don’t think that those motions have any chance of success," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told NewsNation of the hearing. "But we know that they’re looking at a potential appeal down the road, and even if he gets time served, he may appeal this conviction again."

As Diddy's October 3rd sentencing date approaches, several of his friends and family members have written character letters to the judge, pleading for leniency. This includes his kids King, Justin, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs, along with his mother Janice. His ex-girlfriend Yung Miami even penned a heartfelt letter, making it clear that she doesn't see him as a threat.

“In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him," she stated. "But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him.”