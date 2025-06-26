As Diddy's federal trial nears its end, prosecutors are presenting their closing argument, and telling the jury how exactly they can find the mogul guilty of alleged racketeering conspiracy. According to TMZ, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik explained in court today that they would need to find that the Bad Boy founder agreed he or another member of his organization would commit two or more criminal acts under that charge.

The alleged acts include sex trafficking, drug distribution, arson, bribery, and kidnapping. Slavik began by alleging that Diddy distributed drugs to those around him for his alleged "freak-offs." She noted how both Cassie and another one of the mogul's exes, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane," alleged they involved substances.

Slavik also pointed out that Cassie alleged Diddy made her stay at a hotel for a week in 2009 to hide injuries he was allegedly responsible for. "This is kidnapping," she alleged.

Diddy Trial Day 32

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slavik then went over the sex trafficking, arson, and bribery allegations. After the court's lunch break today, the prosecution's closing argument will continue for another two hours. The defense will make their closing argument tomorrow, and reportedly, it's expected to take Marc Agnifilo about three hours.

Once he's done, prosecutors will have an hour for a rebuttal. The jury will either get the case tomorrow or Monday (June 30). Judge Arun Subramanian voiced some concerns about the timeline cutting close to July 4 next week.

Just before closing arguments began, the prosecution narrowed the racketeering conspiracy charges against Diddy. Reportedly, they dropped the arson and kidnapping charges in an attempt to “streamline” jury instructions. “The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary,” their letter read.