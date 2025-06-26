Timeline For Closing Arguments Revealed As Diddy Trial Nears Its End

Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is finally nearing its end after nearly two months.

Diddy's federal trial is nearing its end after nearly two months, and today, prosecutors are expected to finish up their closing argument. According to TMZ, a schedule for closing arguments was decided upon in court yesterday (June 25).

Prosecutors will go for two hours beginning at 10 a.m. ET today before the court breaks for lunch. After the lunch break, they will go for two more hours. Reportedly, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik will take care of the prosecution's closing argument.

As for the defense, they'll make their closing argument tomorrow (June 27), and Marc Agnifilo will need roughly three hours. Once Agnifilo is done, prosecutors will reportedly have an hour for a rebuttal. At the time of writing, it's unclear if the jury will get the case on Friday or Monday. The judge did raise some concerns about the timeline cutting so close to the upcoming holiday, July 4.

Diddy Trial Day 32
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the closing arguments schedule comes after prosecutors narrowed the racketeering conspiracy charges against Diddy earlier this week. They dropped the arson and kidnapping charges in an effort to “streamline” jury instructions. “The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary,” they wrote in their letter.

The arson charge was related to Kid Cudi's car getting destroyed by a fire back in 2012, which he testified about earlier in the trial. The prosecution was unable to link the Bad Boy founder to the fire. The kidnapping charge was related to Diddy's ex-assistant Capricorn Clark. During her testimony, she alleged she was kidnapped after some of the mogul's jewelry went missing.

Moving forward, the prosecution reportedly plans to focus the racketeering conspiracy charges on trying to prove alleged forced labor and sex trafficking.

